Naked Cow Dairy Farm & Creamery

86-344 Kuwale Rd
Website
| +1 808-479-6991
Artisan Cheese Made in Hawaii Waianae Hawaii United States

Artisan Cheese Made in Hawaii

When it comes to traditional "made in Hawaii" dishes, cheese probably doesn't come to mind. You might think of pineapples and macadamia nuts, which, as it happens, are also being enjoyed by the cows at Naked Cow Dairy, Oahu's only dairy farm. Antibiotic- and hormone-free, Naked Cow makes a variety of butters (try the toasted coconut), yogurts, and hard and soft cheeses.

The products are available at several farmers' markets and restaurants, but for a real treat, visit the farm for a tour. Located on the leeward coast about an hour from Honolulu, tours range from basic butter tastings to hands-on cheesemaking classes.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

