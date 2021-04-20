Naked Cow Dairy Farm & Creamery
86-344 Kuwale Rd
| +1 808-479-6991
Photo courtesy of Naked Cow Dairy
Artisan Cheese Made in HawaiiWhen it comes to traditional "made in Hawaii" dishes, cheese probably doesn't come to mind. You might think of pineapples and macadamia nuts, which, as it happens, are also being enjoyed by the cows at Naked Cow Dairy, Oahu's only dairy farm. Antibiotic- and hormone-free, Naked Cow makes a variety of butters (try the toasted coconut), yogurts, and hard and soft cheeses.
The products are available at several farmers' markets and restaurants, but for a real treat, visit the farm for a tour. Located on the leeward coast about an hour from Honolulu, tours range from basic butter tastings to hands-on cheesemaking classes.