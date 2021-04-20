Myoga Restaurant at the Vineyard Hotel & Spa
60 Colinton Rd, Newlands, Cape Town, 7700, South Africa
| +27 21 657 4545
Seven Course Paired Tasting Menu @ MyogaWe absolutely loved the energy and atmosphere at Myoga, the 100-seater restaurant at The Vineyard Hotel & Spa.
Chef Mike Bassett serves a dining extravaganza of seven courses paired with South Africa's finest sparkling, white and red wines. You'd think with seven courses to choose from, decisions wouldn't be so tough. But OMG. Gorgonzola creme brulee or kaitafi prawn? Roast leek or chilled avo and cucumber soup? Springbok medallions or duo of lamb?
To top it off, Pearl Oliver, our most excellent sommelier, beautifully described the attributes of each pairing. Believe me, it's worth the long flight to SA just to dine here, and have a look at the menu first on the link below.