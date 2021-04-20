Where are you going?
Musical Instrument Museum - MIM

4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050, USA
Website
| +1 480-478-6000
Visit the World's Only Global Instrument Museum Phoenix Arizona United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 2:30pm

Billing itself as the only museum in the world dedicated to the display of global musical instruments, Phoenix's Musical Instrument Museum, or MIM, opened in 2010. In the few years since, it has become one of the city's most popular attractions.

MIM boasts a collection of more than 15,000 instruments representing every country in the world. Displayed in one of more than 360 exhibits, the collection also features instruments of some famous artists, including Pablo Casals, John Lennon, and Taylor Swift.

Even passionate music lovers will be likely to see an instrument they've never heard of before, and those who are lucky might hear some of them played by visiting artists. The museum has hosted renowned musicians from dozens of genres and countries.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

