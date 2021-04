Uncovering Mystery Castle

After learning he had tuberculosis in 1930s, Boyce Luther Gulley set off for Arizona and left his wife and daughter behind in Seattle . He spent 16 years building the 18-room Mystery Castle for his daughter. The interior is adorned with unique decor, including Southwest antiques and pieces by Frank Lloyd Wright and John Wayne. A visit to the castle leaves you in awe of the precious paternal sentiment that went into its construction.