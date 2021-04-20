Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba
1 Calle del Cardenal Herrero
+34 957 47 05 12
More info
Sun 8:30am - 11:30am, 3:30pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Get Lost in the Grandeur of the Great MosqueCordoba, once the heartland and homeland of the Moors, now is a traditional Spanish city with a slightly different beat.
The Great Mosque oozes Islamic culture from the outside, having been the lifeblood of the city since the 8th century. With a seemingly endless corridor of columns, the great Mosque demands your awe.
However, you will notice there is something unusual about the Mosque - it’s now a Catholic church! There are remnants of the original details, verses from the Quran and typical engravings, but they are intermingled with crosses and Catholic statues.
This is truly a religious and cultural melting pot that has to be seen to be understood.
Photo by Procsilas Moscas/Flickr.