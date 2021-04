Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba

Get Lost in the Grandeur of the Great Mosque

Cordoba, once the heartland and homeland of the Moors, now is a traditional Spanish city with a slightly different beat.The Great Mosque oozes Islamic culture from the outside, having been the lifeblood of the city since the 8th century. With a seemingly endless corridor of columns, the great Mosque demands your awe.However, you will notice there is something unusual about the Mosque - it’s now a Catholic church! There are remnants of the original details, verses from the Quran and typical engravings, but they are intermingled with crosses and Catholic statues.This is truly a religious and cultural melting pot that has to be seen to be understood.Photo by Procsilas Moscas/Flickr