Trastevere is a Roman neighborhood across the river, as the name suggests: "tras" meaning across, and "Tevere" meaning the Tiber, name of the river. To the south of the Vatican and away from the central tourist attractions of the Forum and Colosseum, Trastevere tends to be a bit less crowded and pricey, without losing any of the charm and beauty that is typical of Rome . The central piazza is of course lined with restaurants that have menus in English (and prices to match), but if you take the time to wander the tiny streets and get lost in the maze of sandstone-colored buildings, you will definitely find cheaper and more local places to eat.