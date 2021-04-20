Trastevere
Photo by Luis Fernando Dafos/age fotostock
TrastevereLocated across the Tiber River from the Centro Storico, Trastevere is a kaleidoscope of ivy-covered buildings, complicated Italian history, and bombastic nightlife. The heart of the neighborhood is Piazza Santa Maria, a large square where street performers show off their stuff, and Porta Portese's massive Sunday flea market. Film buffs can take a walk through the maze-like side streets for a glimpse of director Pier Paolo Pasolini's early life before heading off to one of the neighborhood's many bars for a craft beer or aperitivo.
Picturesque Neighborhood in Rome
Located on the west bank of the Tiber River, Trastevere is a picturesque escape from the crowds and sights of central Rome, offering a mix of cultures, cuisine and customs and an intriguing history dating back to the time of the Roman emperors. Mazes of narrow lanes and cobblestone streets are strung overhead with laundry and ivy. Spend an afternoon wandering the neighborhood, which is filled with cafes, restaurants, shops and courtyards. The heart of Trastevere is Piazza di Santa Maria, a pedestrianised square lined with (expensive) restaurants and bars, faded palazzi, and the church of Santa Maria. Wandering further away from the town square will bring quieter and less expensive restaurants where you can enjoy an al fresco meal.
Trastevere - a moment in time
We just happened upon the parading of Vergine del Carmine statue through the streets of the Trastevere district. This takes place during a festival held every July that is dedicated to the Virgin Mary. It was a very spiritual experience that took place on the small cobble stoned streets, with the late afternoon sun creating beautiful light throughout the journey of the procession.
Farmers Market in Trastevere, Rome
Farmers markets are an everyday thing in the life of an Italian, or anyone living in continental Europe, so they aren´t hard to find in Romes residential neighbourhoods but this one caught our attention while exploring the streets of the Trastevere district. Somewhat removed from the central tourist district, Trastevere tends to be a little bit less crowded and not quite so expensive.
Wandering the streets of Trastevere
Trastevere is a Roman neighborhood across the river, as the name suggests: "tras" meaning across, and "Tevere" meaning the Tiber, name of the river. To the south of the Vatican and away from the central tourist attractions of the Forum and Colosseum, Trastevere tends to be a bit less crowded and pricey, without losing any of the charm and beauty that is typical of Rome. The central piazza is of course lined with restaurants that have menus in English (and prices to match), but if you take the time to wander the tiny streets and get lost in the maze of sandstone-colored buildings, you will definitely find cheaper and more local places to eat.
Trastevere night walk
A lovely Roman neighbourhood which has lots to see and eat. Very authentic-feeling and certainly a good idea to take a stroll here especially at night as it has a substantial number of cafes and restaurants.
Trastevere
This bohemian neighborhood across the river from the Centro Storico is home to an interesting mix of foreign students and generations of Roman families. The best way to discover Trastevere is to cross the pedestrian Ponte Sisto and wander the picturesque cobblestone streets and vine-covered alleys. Highlights include the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, one of the oldest churches in Rome, and Villa Farnesina with its Raphael frescoes. Have coffee at the Bar San Calisto.