Massif du Mont Blanc

Traveling Well, Hut-to-Hut

Over the years, what we've found is that every route, every path, has a story to tell. For us, the key to hearing these authentic voices is to travel well, but without excess, in ways that are environmentally respectful, and in keeping with local traditions and customs. Staying in small inns, hotels, or mountain huts, while carrying our own packs and using local transportation, lifts, and trams, brings us closer to the heart of a place. Keeping our groups small minimizes impact on our surroundings, and assures for flexibility and a higher quality of personal attention. Our trips are about the rewards of physical endeavor and the benefits of connecting with other people and other cultures in real ways. Above all they are an expression of our abiding respect for our natural world, for its beauty, its power, and the gifts it holds for those who are willing to travel its contours simply and slowly.