Marrakech Medina

Psychological Testing: How to Deal With the Medina Hustling in 4 Funny {and Serious} Ways

On to my 9th city in Morocco, I finally arrived the hot and touristy Marrakesh! I was tested right away the night I arrived the city. While I was looking like an idiot carrying my big bags, a man in the Medina grabbed me and said, “Konichiwa!” Dude, seriously, you cannot do that in Asia. Francisco comes to the rescue. “You know what, in Asia, it’s very rude to do that to women. Please respect your cultural differences.” I wasn’t offended because I know the he meant well. I think the Moroccans just don’t know how to send their message in an acceptable manner that’s why foreigners always reject them. The man then replied, “bad tourists.” Okay, if you say so. I have been here for 7 weeks and I can say that I pretty much did a great job in dealing with these people. Here in Marrakesh, I’ve seen a lot of foreigner still falling for the trap so I made a decision to share how I do it. Most of the time, I overhear their conversations and man, they are really being ripped off! I can’t believe they don’t fight back. If you travel to Morocco and a hustler offers help, always remember that you are a traveler and that, you do not need assistance. You can find your way, right? I have tried many ways on how to approach these people with respect and without leading to any arguments.