Market on Main

264 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
Website
| +27 82 868 1335
Sun 10am - 3pm

Joburg's artsy set convenes on the hip Maboneng Precinct, a four-block stretch of the city in what was once a very sketchy area. On Sundays, Market on Main is the place to be, with live musicians, dozens of food stalls, eclectic galleries, and shopping galore. On an upper level you'll find the I Was Shot in Joburg space - a collective launched to showcase pictures taken around the city by at-risk youths, to give them a creative outlet to express themselves. My husband and I expressed ourselves at the photo booth — while most people just smiled and posed, we took the name of the project quite literally.
By Sarah Khan , AFAR Contributor

Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

A fun thing to do on a Sunday in Johannesburg. Some small vendors have lots of good food and drink. It attracts a fun, young crowd, and there are some great places to hang out and enjoy the day, whether in the plaza of Arts on Main with the olive trees, or up on the outdoor deck above. It's similar to the Neighbourgoods Market, but a little smaller and on Sunday instead of Saturday. They also have a night market one Thursday each month.
