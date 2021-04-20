Market on Main 264 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa

More info Sun 10am - 3pm

Oops... I Shot My Husband in Joburg's Maboneng Precinct Joburg's artsy set convenes on the hip Maboneng Precinct, a four-block stretch of the city in what was once a very sketchy area. On Sundays, Market on Main is the place to be, with live musicians, dozens of food stalls, eclectic galleries, and shopping galore. On an upper level you'll find the I Was Shot in Joburg space - a collective launched to showcase pictures taken around the city by at-risk youths, to give them a creative outlet to express themselves. My husband and I expressed ourselves at the photo booth — while most people just smiled and posed, we took the name of the project quite literally.