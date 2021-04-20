Maggie Galton
Lope de Vega 330, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5203 0938
Photo by Dani Vernon
More info
Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm
Maggie Galton, Mexico CityHousewares designer Maggie Galton works with Mexican artisans to create clay bowls, woven rebozos (shawls), and hand-etched lacquer trays (pictured). Find these items at Galton’s showroom, along with pillows inspired by huipiles, tunic-like garments worn throughout the country.
By appointment only. Hegel 346, Polanco, 52/(01) 55-5255-2230. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.