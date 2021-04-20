Madonna's Bar & Grill

Burgers as Big as Your Head
Sometimes a night out in Cincinnati leaves you feeling a bit peckish and your feet will automatically head to Madonna's around midnight. Madonna's is a sticky floor dive bar in downtown Cincy with story-telling bartenders who remember your face and your drink, an eclectic mix of customers and a juke box with a wide ranging music mix. Once there give in and order that giant messy burger with everything on it and get a stack of quarters. Shove some quarters in the jukebox, pick a Ke$ha song, something by Old Crow Medicine Show and maybe a Whitesnake classic and then sit back with your double handful of burger goodness and laugh to yourself as you hear “Did YOU pick this??” all around you all night long.