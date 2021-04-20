Where are you going?
Madonna's Bar & Grill

11 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
| +1 513-621-8838
Burgers as Big as Your Head Cincinnati Ohio United States

Sat, Sun 7pm - 2:30am
Mon - Fri 11am - 2:30am

Sometimes a night out in Cincinnati leaves you feeling a bit peckish and your feet will automatically head to Madonna's around midnight. Madonna's is a sticky floor dive bar in downtown Cincy with story-telling bartenders who remember your face and your drink, an eclectic mix of customers and a juke box with a wide ranging music mix. Once there give in and order that giant messy burger with everything on it and get a stack of quarters. Shove some quarters in the jukebox, pick a Ke$ha song, something by Old Crow Medicine Show and maybe a Whitesnake classic and then sit back with your double handful of burger goodness and laugh to yourself as you hear “Did YOU pick this??” all around you all night long.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

