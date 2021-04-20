Music Hall

Nothing takes your breath away like seeing this magnificent structure while passing through Over-the-Rhine. Music Hall, center stage in the beautiful grounds of Washington Park, is home to some pretty amazing performances such as the Cincinnati Ballet, the Cincinnati Symphony/Pops Orchestras, and the Cincinnati Opera. The park is a great place to take the whole family and even has ample space for your little doggies to play in their very own "dog park". Visit the park when live music is playing or when events like The City Flea take place. Kids go crazy with the interactive water fountains during the summer, and if you are lucky, you can catch a quick bite at one of dozens of local food trucks lined up. The park is an urban oasis for city dwellers and visitors alike.