Portuguese Grill HeavenPortuguese grills have really popped up everywhere in Montreal in the last couple of years, thanks to the ingenuity of chef Tony Alves, who is also behind the successful and all-time-favorite cheap eat Romados.
Ma poule mouillée (literally, "my wet hen") is a little more polished than its equivalents, with a modern decor in shades of metal and reds. But, thank god, the taste hasn't changed one bit.
Nor have the prices. Where else in Montreal can you get such a succulent ENTIRE chicken for just $13? The chicken doesn't have anything to do with the usual North American stuff; this is the real deal. A rich flavor, tons of spices, and a hint of hot sauce make everything at Ma Poule Mouillée completely irresistible.
Thumbs up to the quirky menu with original options that include "all the damn taxes" (that's a direct quotation).
And kudos to their Portuguese poutine—with Sao Jorge cheese, grilled chicken, and chorizo bits. Yum and yum.