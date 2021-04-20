Where are you going?
Librerías Gandhi

Bellas Artes, Av. Juárez 4, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 2625 0606
Learn the Language of Chilangos Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

Even if you're a fluent Spanish speaker, it's likely Mexico City will throw a few curve balls to test your language skills. The country and the city both have words that are regionally unique, not used elsewhere in Latin America.

Fortunately, there are a few resources that can help you along as you negotiate chilango (residents of Mexico City) Spanish. One of the most useful and entertaining is the book Chilangonario, which you can pick up at a number of bookstores, including Libreria Gandhi, which has multiple branches around the city. This dictionary of Mexican Spanish will help you decipher what your new wey just told you over chelas at the neighborhood cantina.

Orale!

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
