Brush Creek Ranch

TIP: How to Properly Roast a S'more

You're at your first Rocky Mountain campfire and someone hands you a stick, a graham cracker, a chocolate bar, and a marshmallow. What do you do? Stay calm, stick your marshmallow in the fire, then do not under- nor overcook it. Let it catch fire, then calmly blow it out, without rushing. Get enough toasted burntness to look badass, but not enough that it will ruin the flavor, just that light, flaky layer of dark-brown nutty-roasted goodness - and not a second longer. After you've sandwiched the s'more, wait for the chocolate to melt then chomp it down like a pro.



