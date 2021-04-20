Brush Creek Ranch
66 Brush Creek Ranch Road, Saratoga, WY 82331, USA
+1 307-327-5284
Photo by Joshua Berman
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm
The Main Lodge at Brush Creek Ranch, WyomingThere are over 100 excellent guest ranches in the Western U.S., offering a range of family vacations. Brush Creek Ranch, in southern Wyoming, is one of the more exclusive properties, offering an enormous range of activities on 15,000 acres of stunning high-mountain ranchland. This is the main lodge building, looking out over the horse pastures.
almost 7 years ago
TIP: How to Properly Roast a S'more
You're at your first Rocky Mountain campfire and someone hands you a stick, a graham cracker, a chocolate bar, and a marshmallow. What do you do? Stay calm, stick your marshmallow in the fire, then do not under- nor overcook it. Let it catch fire, then calmly blow it out, without rushing. Get enough toasted burntness to look badass, but not enough that it will ruin the flavor, just that light, flaky layer of dark-brown nutty-roasted goodness - and not a second longer. After you've sandwiched the s'more, wait for the chocolate to melt then chomp it down like a pro.