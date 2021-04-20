La Perseverancia Market
The markets in the heart of every Colombian city offer great insight into the community: You can buy local produce at the stalls, as well as sample traditional foods, and everything you buy helps the grassroots economy. The recently renovated Plaza de Mercado in the center of Bogotá provides visitors a means to taste traditional Colombian foods—beef broth, bean and vegetable soups, fried fish and ceviche—as prepared by chefs from every corner of the country. The chefs, thanks to a sponsored program, have studied international culinary techniques that bring new refinements to recipes. One of the market's most-renowned stalls, Tolú, is helmed by chef Luz Dary Cogollo, a native of the Caribbean coast whose travels throughout Colombia’s interior inspired her to create her own blend of the country's various culinary traditions.