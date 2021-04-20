Where are you going?
The Charlee

Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Website
The Charlee

In Medellín’s buzzy nightlife district, The Charlee has a party-ready aesthetic to match that of its well-heeled patrons. Colorful graffiti-inspired murals decorate the parking garage and stairwells, a living wall festoons an elevator bank, and a lobby partition is made entirely of antique travel chests. The vibe at Tuscan steakhouse Lucia Restaurant has a more sophisticated feel, with wood-clad surfaces that extend to an intimate covered patio. After dinner, make your way to Envy Roof Top, occupying the 17th and 18th floors. The venue regularly hosts live DJs and is a popular spot for dancing into the wee hours; during the day, guests can kick back in the large pool and hot tub and revel in outstanding views across the city. Rooms take a subtler approach with decor that balances soft colors with wood and industrial metal accents, though—oddly enough—some have teppanyaki grills and hydromassage whirlpools for post-party rejuvenation.
By Sarah Amandolare , AFAR Contributor

