Centro Cultural Garca Marquez

Cl. 11 ###5-60, Bogotá, Colombia
Website
| +57 1 2832200
Centro Cultural Gabriel García Márquez, Bogotá Bogota Colombia

More info

Sun 10:30am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 7pm

Centro Cultural Gabriel García Márquez, Bogotá

The brick-walled Centro Cultural Gabriel García Márquez, designed by legendary Colombian architect Rogelio Salmona, is dedicated to the country’s Nobel Prize–winning writer. Lectures and literary events feature some of Colombia’s most renowned writers and thinkers, and the bookstore stocks notable titles such as The General in His Labyrinth, García Márquez’s fictional account of the last seven months of Simón Bolívar’s life.
Calle 11 No. 5–60, 57/(0) 1-283-2200. Image: larepuvlica_eurasia/Flickr.com
By Nicholas Gill , AFAR Contributor

