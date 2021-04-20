Centro Cultural Garca Marquez
Cl. 11 ###5-60, Bogotá, Colombia
| +57 1 2832200
More info
Sun 10:30am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 7pm
Centro Cultural Gabriel García Márquez, BogotáThe brick-walled Centro Cultural Gabriel García Márquez, designed by legendary Colombian architect Rogelio Salmona, is dedicated to the country’s Nobel Prize–winning writer. Lectures and literary events feature some of Colombia’s most renowned writers and thinkers, and the bookstore stocks notable titles such as The General in His Labyrinth, García Márquez’s fictional account of the last seven months of Simón Bolívar’s life.
