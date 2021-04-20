La Maison du Beurre
At once sweet, salty, and smoky, Beurre Bordier is one of Brittany’s most famous products. Taste it for yourself at butter artisan Jean-Yves Bordier’s Saint-Malo creamery, where he uses 19th-century methods of pounding and shaping butter to ensure a silky texture, complex aroma, and smart balance of flavor. Here, you can shop all of Bordier’s popular flavors—from beurre d’algues with flecks of Breton seaweed to smoked salt, lemon-olive oil, fennel, and even Venezuelan chocolate chip—along with 230 different cheeses, charcuterie, desserts, and a wide selection of wine. If you’re craving something more substantial, head to on-site restaurant Bistro Autour du Beurre, where you can enjoy local fish and produce from the farmers’ market, all prepared with Beurre Bordier.