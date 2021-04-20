Santuari de Montgrony

Catalonians, particularly near the Pyrenees, love their mushrooms. So much so, hunting them in the forest where they grow wild, has become a beloved pastime. One of the best places to do so in the Pyrenees region is Montgrony. Arrive early in the morning so as not to find all the fungi already harvested. Bring a basket for gathering. Of particular note is the yellow mushrooms which look like coral. These, are a particular delicacy sought after by chefs all over Spain.