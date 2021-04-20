Kokomo Private Island Fiji Yaukuve Levu Island, Fiji

Photo courtesy of Kokomo Island Fiji

Kokomo Private Island Fiji Kokomo Private Island delivers the wow factor from the moment you arrive—via the resort’s private seaplane, of course. Australian billionaire Lang Walker bought the 140-acre isle in the Kadavu archipelago at a fire-sale price several years ago and spared no expense developing it into the most desirable sanctuary in the Fijian islands. Each of the 21 beachfront open-plan villas features one to three bedrooms and has its own infinity pool, tropical garden, and private deck, while five sprawling hilltop residences—with three to six bedrooms for family-style fun—adds to those amenities views of verdant rainforests, white-sand beach, and impossibly blue water. Part of the five star–plus treatment includes free butler and laundry services, a common pool with food service, and access to bicycles, tennis courts, and a kids club (there’s an overnight babysitting service, too), as well as paddleboards, snorkeling gear, Hobie Cat and Laser sailboats, and kayaks. And because it’s situated just a few miles from the spectacular Great Astrolabe Reef, the resort has its own PADI center and will arrange diving, fishing, and outer-reef surfing excursions.



