Kokomo Private Island Fiji
Yaukuve Levu Island, Fiji
| +679 776 4441
Photo courtesy of Kokomo Island Fiji
Kokomo Private Island delivers the wow factor from the moment you arrive—via the resort's private seaplane, of course. Australian billionaire Lang Walker bought the 140-acre isle in the Kadavu archipelago at a fire-sale price several years ago and spared no expense developing it into the most desirable sanctuary in the Fijian islands. Each of the 21 beachfront open-plan villas features one to three bedrooms and has its own infinity pool, tropical garden, and private deck, while five sprawling hilltop residences—with three to six bedrooms for family-style fun—adds to those amenities views of verdant rainforests, white-sand beach, and impossibly blue water. Part of the five star–plus treatment includes free butler and laundry services, a common pool with food service, and access to bicycles, tennis courts, and a kids club (there's an overnight babysitting service, too), as well as paddleboards, snorkeling gear, Hobie Cat and Laser sailboats, and kayaks. And because it's situated just a few miles from the spectacular Great Astrolabe Reef, the resort has its own PADI center and will arrange diving, fishing, and outer-reef surfing excursions.
AFAR Contributor
over 3 years ago
Walker D'Plank
Kokomo Island Resort had the best food we experienced in Fiji, hands down. The resort's more casual restaurant, Walker D'Plank was definitely a unique dining experience. Guests have to stroll along a dock to get to the restaurant, which is nestled into the vegetation like an oceanside treehouse. The chef attends every table, explaining what special ingredients she has on hand, and asking what the guests would like to eat. The restaurant specializes in Asian street food-inspired dishes, but the chefs take requests. One of the days we dined there, the chef had a freshly caught mackerel a guest had caught on a fishing expedition. She served it sashimi-style, as well as in sushi rolls. I still wish I could eat it for lunch every single day.