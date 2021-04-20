Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery

The Pretzel House
Inside this circa-1784 building is where German immigrant Julius Sturgis opened America's first commercial pretzel bakery in 1861. More than 150 years later, grandson Marriott "Tom" Sturgis carries on the family tradition - and gives visitors a unique perspective into the history of pretzel baking in America. Guided tours feature pretzel twisting lessons, learning about historic baking tools and techniques, and watching bakers hand-twist the old-fashioned soft pretzels, which are available in the gift shop for $1.00 each.