Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery

219 East Main Street
Website
| +1 717-626-4354
The Pretzel House Lititz Pennsylvania United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

The Pretzel House

Inside this circa-1784 building is where German immigrant Julius Sturgis opened America's first commercial pretzel bakery in 1861. More than 150 years later, grandson Marriott "Tom" Sturgis carries on the family tradition - and gives visitors a unique perspective into the history of pretzel baking in America. Guided tours feature pretzel twisting lessons, learning about historic baking tools and techniques, and watching bakers hand-twist the old-fashioned soft pretzels, which are available in the gift shop for $1.00 each.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points