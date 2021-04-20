Where are you going?
Tomato Pie Café

23 N Broad St, Lititz, PA 17543, USA
| +1 717-627-1762
Lititz Pennsylvania United States

Sun 8am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 9pm

The Proof is In the Pie

Inside this bustling yet charming and friendly urban style cafe, you'll notice savory pie slices bearing the scent of oregano at many of the tables and booths. A family recipe based on a version of a popular southern dish, owners Chris and Karen Fisher serve up their signature tomato pies. Seasoned ripe tomatoes baked in pie crust with fresh herbs and fluffy cheese topping are available for breakfast with fresh fruit and cheese grits or for lunch with greens and herb scone. Wash it down with a cup of organic fair trade coffee courtesy of Lancaster's Square One Roasters.
By Christian Mirasol, AFAR Local Expert

