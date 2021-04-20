Wilbur Chocolate Company

Wilbur Chocolates
Serious chocolate lovers will enjoy visiting this American original. Founded in Philadelphia
in 1894 by successful businessman and entrepreneur Henry Oscar Wilbur, it was moved to Lititz in 1934. As the aroma of chocolate pervades the air, kids and adults journey through the Candy Americana Antique Collectibles and Candy Store, filled with a stunning collection of rare items ranging from chocolate pots to candy moulds before making their way to the candy kitchen. Watch the makers at work creating specialty candies, notably the company's most treasured treat, the Wilbur Bud, known for its distinctive flower-shaped bottom.