Irazú Volcano National Park

It was the first volcano i have seen in my life. This was awesome to experience and it felt amazing to see the beauty of Costa Rica. It reminds me of the tall buildings back in Chicago , but the volcano was way taller. It looked like it was active and it was scary to think about the irruption it caused back in time.I never imagined how tall the volcano would be, it caught my attention and wanted to keep a memory of how tall the volcano was. Buildings back home make me feel small, the volcano makes the buildings look even smaller.