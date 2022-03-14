Irazú Volcano National Park
Cartago Province, Turrialba, Costa Rica
Photo by Héctor Calderón
Irazú Volcano National ParkIrazú—70 minutes from the capital, in Cartago—is one of five active volcanoes in Costa Rica. The ride to the park is gorgeous in itself: You’ll pass farms whose cultivated fields and grazing livestock offer a bucolic scene, supplemented by great views of receding San José. Shrublands take over as the road draws closer to the volcano. The cloud-shrouded mountain boasts multiple craters, including one with a magical green lake; as Costa Rica’s highest volcano, Irazú offers glimpses of both the Atlantic and the Pacific on clear days.
More Recommendations
over 7 years ago
Volcano
It was the first volcano i have seen in my life. This was awesome to experience and it felt amazing to see the beauty of Costa Rica. It reminds me of the tall buildings back in Chicago, but the volcano was way taller. It looked like it was active and it was scary to think about the irruption it caused back in time.
I never imagined how tall the volcano would be, it caught my attention and wanted to keep a memory of how tall the volcano was. Buildings back home make me feel small, the volcano makes the buildings look even smaller.
Learning AFAR, in partnership with Global Explorers, promotes cross-cultural exchange by sending students on trips to experience other parts of the world. Sponsorship assistance from the Pearson Foundation, Schlumberger, and Wimmer Solutions makes the trips possible. Donate at afar.com/foundation.
over 7 years ago
Volcano Sight
While traveling to San Juan, Costa Rica I saw a fascinating volcano called Irazu Volcano. This volcano has a delightful spark to it; its height compares to the Sears Tower in Chicago making it more daunting to look at. Our tour guide told us this volcano has been dominant for over a decade dating back to 1994. This was an astonishing sight to see because the only Volcano’s I’ve seen have been in pictures and movies.
