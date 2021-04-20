The Community Table, Chennai-Style
Considered one of the top three local restaurants in the city, Saravana Bhavan not only boasts locations throughout Chennai, but throughout the United States as well. After a visit to the adjacent, Kapaleeswarar Temple, pull up any open table, or seat for that matter, the community table is the essence of South Indian dining. This local vegetarian restaurant's menu is full of idly, dosai, mini tiffin and many more bold South Indian flavors. Wash up before and after your plate arrives in the "hand wash" and don't be scared to eat with your hands, you won't find utensils at Hotel Saravana Bhavan. Don't forget to finish your meal with a hot cup of coffee and hit up their beautiful bakery as you make your way back out into the colorful village of Mylapore.