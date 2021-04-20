Where are you going?
Hotel Saravana Bhavan

19, Amman Koil St, Vadapalani, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600026, India
Website
| +91 44 2480 5577
The Community Table, Chennai-Style Chennai India

Sun - Sat 6am - 10:30pm

Considered one of the top three local restaurants in the city, Saravana Bhavan not only boasts locations throughout Chennai, but throughout the United States as well. After a visit to the adjacent, Kapaleeswarar Temple, pull up any open table, or seat for that matter, the community table is the essence of South Indian dining. This local vegetarian restaurant's menu is full of idly, dosai, mini tiffin and many more bold South Indian flavors. Wash up before and after your plate arrives in the "hand wash" and don't be scared to eat with your hands, you won't find utensils at Hotel Saravana Bhavan. Don't forget to finish your meal with a hot cup of coffee and hit up their beautiful bakery as you make your way back out into the colorful village of Mylapore.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor

