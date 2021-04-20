Where are you going?
Hotel Rancho San Cayetano

Carretera a Huetamo km 3+300, San Cayetano, 61512 Zitácuaro, Mich., Mexico
| +52 715 153 1926
An Oasis of Calm Zitácuaro Mexico
Located 2 km from Zitacuaro, Michoacan, Rancho San Cayetano is an oasis of calm and an excellent base for seeing the monarch butterflies at Cerro Pelón. Lisette and Pablo Span are your kind and efficient hosts who, in butterfly season (October and November), will set you up with information and trips to see the butterflies.

The place is worth a visit any time of the year, however: Lisette runs the kitchen and serves superb, multi-course dinners and heavenly breakfasts. There are comfortable ranch-style cabins, a lovely swimming pool, a patio for reading or day dreaming and all of it is surrounded by a forest of pines and fruit trees.
By Catherine Craddock-Carrillo , AFAR Local Expert

