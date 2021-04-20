Where are you going?
Coatepec de Morelos

Coatepec de Morelos, 61531 Zitácuaro, Mich., Mexico
A village time forgot in Michoacán Zitácuaro Mexico

A village time forgot in Michoacán

Walk into the past as you climb the hill of this small village to La Iglesia de San Pancho, a restored 16th century Franciscan church that appeared in the classic John Huston-Humphrey Bogart film Treasure of the Sierra Madre. Stay the night at the Rancho San Cayetano on the highway at the base of town.

This village is 2 km from Zitácuaro, Michoacán. Take a taxi and tell the driver you want to go to La Iglesia de San Pancho.
By Catherine Craddock-Carrillo , AFAR Local Expert
