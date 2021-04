Hotel De La Ville Via Ulrico Hoepli, 6, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

Classic Style in a Central Location Hotel de la Ville has that classic style that harkens back to a past century, with silk and sateen paneling, Chippendale-style furniture, and marble ornament. Its very central location (almost inside the Galleria) makes it ideal for walking around the city. Bonus is the rooftop lap pool.