Gallop Horse Track

Gran Cavallo, Leonardo's Horse
Gran Cavallo was to be Renaissance master Leonardo's monumental equestrian statue, commissioned by Ludovico Il Moro, Duke of Milan
in 1482. Due to invasions and what not, the statue was never actualized, apart from sketches and a clay model that was eventually destroyed. Several centuries would pass before Nina Akamu, an experienced animal sculptor, would be hired by LDVHI (Leonardo Da Vinci's Horse Inc) to create the sculpture. Standing at 24 ft in height, this bronze cast is one of two in the world, and is gateway to Milan's race track.