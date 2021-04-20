Helderberg Nature Reserve
Helderberg Nature Reserve, Cape Town, 7130, South Africa
Hiking in the HelderbergOn the slopes of Helderberg Mountain (Afrikaans, meaning "Clear Mountain") lies the Helderberg Nature Reserve, a tranquil escape only an hour's drive outside of Cape Town. With the higher elevation, you can view the False Bay coastline while you walk along the easy hiking trails.
The Reserve's fynbos dotted hillsides are a prime example of the Cape Floral Kingdom. Fires occur naturally in this kind of veld, and in the case of this reserve, are often set and controlled by professionals, so don't be surprised if it looks like a fire recently ravaged the landscape. This is part of a cycle of renewal which helps unclutter the veld and allows plants to spread new seeds and germinate.