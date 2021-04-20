Hangzhou is known for its many temples; as the home of longjing green tea, which is prized across China; and for beautiful West Lake. The loveliest way to see West Lake, the subject of countless classical Chinese paintings, is on a boat ride. Lingyin Temple is one of China’s largest Buddhist temples, which dates back to the 4th century (although most of the buildings visitors see today are contemporary reconstructions of Qing dynasty structures). In front of the temple is the Feilai Feng grotto, with more than 300 rock reliefs of Buddha, some dating from the 10th century.