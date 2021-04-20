Tamarindo in Photos
Guanacaste Province, Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Sunsets are Always Free in Costa RicaWhile Tamarindo in Costa Rica is no longer a sleepy beach town known only to a lucky few, we can still settle ourselves onto the sand and feel like we have the vast skyline to ourselves. Staying in Playa Langosta, the beach just south of Tamarindo, provides a welcoming relief from clusters of tourists while keeping us close enough for sunsets like this! Extra bonus: Have a friend or loved one in one hand and a cocktail in the other.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Soak It Up
A little rain never hurt anyone, right? One of the best ways to explore all the hidden nooks and crannies of a town is to go for a run (or if you prefer to walk or "yog", that's just as dandy). Running along the long stretch of Playa Tamarindo, a little rain shower is a welcoming relief from the warm sun. If you time your run just right with the tide, you can run from the compact sands of Tamarindo all the way south to Play Langosta. This area is a bit more remote with less sunbathers to jump over and deep sand made of crushed shells. Be mindful of rocks and be sure to wear shoes!
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Shop for Local Fashion
The breezy, tropical fashion of locals can be enviable: Who wouldn't want to spend their days in cool, palm-fiber hats and colorful fabrics? Visitors who want to emulate the tico style can look for goods at Diamante Boutique in Tamarindo, where light dresses and bathing suits—bikinis especially—fill the racks.