Tamarindo in Photos

Soak It Up

A little rain never hurt anyone, right? One of the best ways to explore all the hidden nooks and crannies of a town is to go for a run (or if you prefer to walk or "yog", that's just as dandy). Running along the long stretch of Playa Tamarindo, a little rain shower is a welcoming relief from the warm sun. If you time your run just right with the tide, you can run from the compact sands of Tamarindo all the way south to Play Langosta. This area is a bit more remote with less sunbathers to jump over and deep sand made of crushed shells. Be mindful of rocks and be sure to wear shoes!