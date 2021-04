“Granja M. Viader is awesome for breakfast and also merietta, which is kind of like the snack you between lunch and dinner. Their suizo, which is a thick hot chocolate with whipped cream on top, is unbeatable. Order it with melindros, which are a long, soft cookie that you can dip in the hot chocolate. My father took me here when I was around ten years old and I’d order two suizos. I was a fatty, but very happy.”—Primavera music founder Pablo Soler on the El Bron neighborhood. Read more about his local's take on Barcelona