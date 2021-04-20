Granja M. Viader
4-6 Carrer d'en Xuclà
Photo by Mari Luz Vidal
Mon - Sat 9am - 1:15pm, 5pm - 9:15pm
Granja M. Viader: Old-School Chocolate Decadence in BarcelonaOn a small pedestrian street near Barcelona’s La Boqueria market, this fine granja—an old-fashioned café specializing in dairy products—is the ideal midmorning stop for churros con chocolate before or after hitting the mercat. Carrer d’en Xuclà 4–6, Barcelona, 34/93-318- 3486.
This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.
Learn more about Spain's chocolate and churro culture.
Granja M. Viader: Hot Chocolate, Cookies, and Snacks
“Granja M. Viader is awesome for breakfast and also merietta, which is kind of like the snack you between lunch and dinner. Their suizo, which is a thick hot chocolate with whipped cream on top, is unbeatable. Order it with melindros, which are a long, soft cookie that you can dip in the hot chocolate. My father took me here when I was around ten years old and I’d order two suizos. I was a fatty, but very happy.”
—Primavera music founder Pablo Soler on the El Bron neighborhood. Read more about his local's take on Barcelona.
