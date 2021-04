Behind the scenes of the Fashion District in downtown Toronto lives Graffiti Alley. It's literally the alleyways behind tattoo parlors, vintage shops and pubs in this trendy area, covered in street art. The alley meanders its way down several blocks and you will find everything from professional looking murals to obnoxious tags, but it's all worth looking at. My favorite was a piece of yellow Tweety Birds in black and white striped prison uniforms, singing the blues, behind actual bars on the backside of The Hideout (Queens Street near Bathhurst) - Jail Birds.