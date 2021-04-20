Where are you going?
Graffiti Alley

Graffiti Alley, Toronto, ON M5V, Canada
Canada's metropolis isn't just skyscrapers and multinationals, apparently. Welcome to Graffiti Alley, or as the locals call it, Rush Lane. Canada's largest outdoor art gallery (from Spadina Avenue to Portland Street) is located in the up-and-coming neighborhood of West Queen West and features the works of dozens of artists. From political messages to innocent birds and elaborate productions, artists aim to be different from one another—and the art sparks discussion. Most pieces have a strong emotional tug, and that's precisely why this alley is so interesting.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

Kristin Rust
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Back Alley Art

Behind the scenes of the Fashion District in downtown Toronto lives Graffiti Alley. It's literally the alleyways behind tattoo parlors, vintage shops and pubs in this trendy area, covered in street art. The alley meanders its way down several blocks and you will find everything from professional looking murals to obnoxious tags, but it's all worth looking at. My favorite was a piece of yellow Tweety Birds in black and white striped prison uniforms, singing the blues, behind actual bars on the backside of The Hideout (Queens Street near Bathhurst) - Jail Birds.

