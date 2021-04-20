Getsemani
When Life Imitates ArtYou know how some places look like they were painted into real life? Cartagena, Colombia is one of those places.
Cartagena, Columbia is wonderful to visit - warm, colorful, great food (especially cerviche). We stayed in Alfiz Boutique Hotel, a well appointed colonial style hotel located in Centro Historico. One day we wandered around the Getsemani neighborhood and stumbled upon a couple of blocks of amazing street graffiti. Other highlights included a visit to Castillo San Felipe de Barajas and dinner at 1621.