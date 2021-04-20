Where are you going?
Getsemani

Getsemani, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
Street Graffiti Cartagena Colombia
When Life Imitates Art

You know how some places look like they were painted into real life? Cartagena, Colombia is one of those places.
By Natalie Southwick

Scottye Lindsey
almost 7 years ago

Street Graffiti

Cartagena, Columbia is wonderful to visit - warm, colorful, great food (especially cerviche). We stayed in Alfiz Boutique Hotel, a well appointed colonial style hotel located in Centro Historico. One day we wandered around the Getsemani neighborhood and stumbled upon a couple of blocks of amazing street graffiti. Other highlights included a visit to Castillo San Felipe de Barajas and dinner at 1621.

