Galápagos Province

Baby Boobies

While it appears that this blue-footed boobie mother is regurgitating fish for her chick, she's actually just pretending, probably trying to get my group to take pictures and move on. Just because you can get within feet of animals in the Galapagos doesn't mean they'll put on a performance for you. In this case, frigatebirds and other boobies often steal food straight from a parent's beak, so they have to be strategic about feeding.