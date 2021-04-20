Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio
951 Chicago Avenue
| +1 312-994-4000
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Frank LLoyd Wright MuseumFrank Lloyd Wright built 700+ houses all over this nation but he lived and worked in Oak Park, just a 45 minute train ride from the city center of Chicago. His house and studio are now a museum with guided tours that let you see the playroom he designed for his kids with vaulted ceilings and a performance space, the ingenious lighting pulley system in his draft room, the indirect front walkway that leads through the garden to the front door and his intense architectural dedication to form and function.
Oak Park has an entire historic district with multiple Frank Lloyd Wright designed homes and buildings lining several streets. Take a tour of the house and studio alone or in combination with an audio guided Walking Tour of the other houses in the historic district. I’d recommend taking the train into Oak Park since parking isn’t great around this area, get your tickets in advance (students get discounts) and be aware that they charge a $5 photography fee. I suspect Frank Lloyd Wright would rather you experience his house with all your senses than spend your time taking pictures.