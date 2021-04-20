Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio

951 Chicago Avenue
Website
| +1 312-994-4000
Frank LLoyd Wright Museum Oak Park Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Frank LLoyd Wright Museum

Frank Lloyd Wright built 700+ houses all over this nation but he lived and worked in Oak Park, just a 45 minute train ride from the city center of Chicago. His house and studio are now a museum with guided tours that let you see the playroom he designed for his kids with vaulted ceilings and a performance space, the ingenious lighting pulley system in his draft room, the indirect front walkway that leads through the garden to the front door and his intense architectural dedication to form and function.

Oak Park has an entire historic district with multiple Frank Lloyd Wright designed homes and buildings lining several streets. Take a tour of the house and studio alone or in combination with an audio guided Walking Tour of the other houses in the historic district. I’d recommend taking the train into Oak Park since parking isn’t great around this area, get your tickets in advance (students get discounts) and be aware that they charge a $5 photography fee. I suspect Frank Lloyd Wright would rather you experience his house with all your senses than spend your time taking pictures.


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points