Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
Look no further than Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea for the ultimate in Hawaiian luxury. The feeling begins to settle in as you walk through the crescent-shaped property’s lobby, catching plumeria-scented breezes on your way to the sprawling cabana-lined saltwater infinity pool. The sunset views over the beach just beyond are postcard worthy but not exclusive—you can see them from nearly all the 383 rooms and suites. The accommodations themselves are also something to look at: Outfitted in sandy hues, light-colored wood, and subtle blue accents, they channel the land and sea on the other side of floor-to-ceiling windows. Three Zagat-rated restaurants dish up some of the best meals on the island, and the spa offers massages in an open-sided thatched hale hau
hut. At happy hour in the lobby lounge, guests and non-guests alike watch dancers perform to traditional hula songs, all while drinking a perfectly boozy mai tai and (on Sunday evenings) eating fresh dim sum.