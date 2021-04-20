Fort St. James National Historic Site of Canada
280 Kwah Rd W, Fort Saint James, BC V0J, Canada
| +1 250-996-7191 ext. 25
Canadian History Comes to Life at Fort St James Hudson's Bay FortAt Fort St James Historical Site you can see one of Canada's oldest and most authentic Hudson's Bay Sites. Suddenly, Canadian history isn't so boring when you are able to experience the HBC store with all the items one would want to buy during 1886.
You can also stay on site overnight by renting the Officer's house with over 3 bedrooms, a working fire oven stove, and the details restored exactly to what it was when the Murray family lived there in 1886 - it's camping taken to the next level. It is glamping in history.
If you can stay overnight, Fort St James is the perfect day trip from Prince George. Be sure to visit during Caledonia days when there's a salmon cook off and you can be judge!