East Don Parkland
1240 Sheppard Ave E, North York, ON M2K 2W1, Canada
Get Lost on the East DonIf you're anything like me, you like to get lost. Unfortunately, I can't always find my way back home.
That has never happened in Toronto—not when the city is never more than a kilometer or two away—but it's sometimes fun to pretend. The East Don Parkland is a great place to get lost for a little while. You probably don't need to overdue it on gear like I did, either.
This bit of parkland connects to numerous green spaces that follow the Don River; if you're outrageously adventurous, you can follow this system through downtown Toronto, and out onto Lake Ontario.