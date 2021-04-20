Where are you going?
East Don Parkland

1240 Sheppard Ave E, North York, ON M2K 2W1, Canada
Get Lost on the East Don Toronto Canada

Get Lost on the East Don

If you're anything like me, you like to get lost. Unfortunately, I can't always find my way back home.

That has never happened in Toronto—not when the city is never more than a kilometer or two away—but it's sometimes fun to pretend. The East Don Parkland is a great place to get lost for a little while. You probably don't need to overdue it on gear like I did, either.

This bit of parkland connects to numerous green spaces that follow the Don River; if you're outrageously adventurous, you can follow this system through downtown Toronto, and out onto Lake Ontario.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

