Dresden Zwinger

Exploring the Grand Zwinger in Dresden

The Zwinger palace is an unusal combination of grand and intimate that I couldn't get enough of, stopping by at least once each day that I was in Dresden. Dating from the early 1700s, the palace was originally used for festivals and tournaments, and now houses three museums that are each worth visiting. My favorite thing to do though was to just wander the vast inner courtyard and beautiful grounds, finding my own quiet corner, and imagining the grand celebrations that had taken place there. Day or night, the grounds are open and free to explore.