Dresden Zwinger
Sophienstraße, 01067 Dresden, Germany
| +49 351 49142000
Photo by tichr/Shutterstock.com
More info
Tue - Sun 6am - 8pm
Mon 6:30am - 7pm
Dresden ZwingerDresden’s architectural and cultural highlight, the Zwinger was commissioned by Augustus the Strong and built between 1710 and 1728 by architect Matthäus Pöppelmann in cooperation with the sculptor Balthasar Permoser. Originally designed as an orangery and setting for court festivities, it’s one of the best examples of late Italian Baroque architecture in Germany. Today, its cultural treasures are immense, ranging from the two-floor Semper Gallery (full of Old Master paintings, including Raphael’s Sistine Madonna) to a royal porcelain collection with Chinese, Japanese, and Meissen examples. Visitors will also find a Museum of Mathematics and Physics (with antique sextants and globes), the Nymphs’ Bath (one of Europe’s most beautiful Baroque fountains), and a gilded gate flanked by long, arched galleries. The venue also hosts musical and theater performances, among other events.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Exploring the Grand Zwinger in Dresden
The Zwinger palace is an unusal combination of grand and intimate that I couldn't get enough of, stopping by at least once each day that I was in Dresden. Dating from the early 1700s, the palace was originally used for festivals and tournaments, and now houses three museums that are each worth visiting. My favorite thing to do though was to just wander the vast inner courtyard and beautiful grounds, finding my own quiet corner, and imagining the grand celebrations that had taken place there. Day or night, the grounds are open and free to explore.