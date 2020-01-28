Where are you going?
Dolmabahçe Palace

Vişnezade, Dolmabahçe Cd., 34357 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
Website
| +90 212 236 90 00
Dolmabahçe Palace Istanbul Turkey

Tue - Sun 9am - 4pm

Dolmabahçe Palace

This decadent palace, which overlooks the Bosphorus from the European side, holds great importance to Turkey. The late-19th-century sultans resided here and ruled the Ottoman Empire from here, and while the Turkish Republic's capital is in Ankara, its first president, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, stayed at the palace whenever he visited Istanbul. It was here that Atatürk took his last breath, on November 10, 1938, at 9:05 a.m.—the time displayed on the palace clocks today.
By Leeann Murphy

Julee K.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Ottoman Opulence

The Dolmabahçe (“dol-ma-bah-chey”) Palace is European through and through. Visting it you’ll forget, for a moment, that you’re in Turkey! The entire time I was walking through the palace, I was gasping in awe….literally. Luckily, everyone around me was doing the same so I fit in. To say that the rooms and salons in the Dolmabahçe are opulent would truly be an understatement. Every ceiling and wall is ornately painted and gilded, heavy silk drapes frame the floor to ceiling windows, wool carpets cover the wood floors. Luxurious furnishings and decorative accessories are as grand as anything you would find in a European palace (think Versailles). To notch up the splendor level, every lamp and chandelier is made of French Baccarat crystal – even the two stair rails, in the entry hall, are crystal! Dolmabahçe was home to Ottoman Sultans from 1856 to 1922. There are two separate English guided tours, each taking you to different wings of the Palace. I recommend taking both. Additionally, there is a hourly ceremony of the changing of the palace guards which is worth hanging around to watch. While you wait for the ceremony to begin, there’s a small coffee shop on the palace grounds – buy a drink and take in views of the Bosphorus. If you are coming from Sultanahment, take the tram to Kabataş. From there it’s about a 20 minute walk to the Palace. Stop to visit the Dolmabahçe Mosque along the way.
Michelle Briscoe
over 5 years ago

Touring Dolmabahce Palace on the shores of the Bosphorus

The Grand Ballroom in Dolmabahce Palace is the most amazing single room I've ever been in. There is the largest chandelier in the world (weighing 4 tons), and grandeur everywhere. To top in off, there are wonderful gardens and fountains, and it's all along the shores of the Bosphorus and easily accessible by public transportation.

Tiffany Ingram
over 5 years ago

Gateway to the Bosphorus

Dolmabahce Palace was the stop in Instabul that we almost didn't make. I'm glad we changed course if for no other reason than this view. The trip there took us on a path that offered a different view of the city from the usual tourist sites and this photo reminds me of Instabul's past and its inevitable link to the water that surrounds the city.
Tiffany Ingram
over 5 years ago

A Garden Oasis

The obligatory photo with the unflappable guard at the gate (as cool as those at Buckingham Palace) and a visit to the harem are the obvious choices when visiting the Palace but my favorite part was this garden. Just beautiful!!!!
esme travels
over 5 years ago

Istanbul's Ostentatious Dolmabahce Palace

The Dolmabahce Palace is the former home to six sultans. The lines to view it can be long, only guided tours are offered and they last an exhausting two hours, and no photos are permitted. However, the interior decor is over-the-top-Liberace-opulent-batshit-lavish that includes a nearly 10,000 pound chandelier and the piece de resistance, a stairway blinged-out with Baccarat crystal balusters. Turkey Trip Report: http://bit.ly/ONKIN7
Yavuz Sertacbey
over 5 years ago

Dolmabahce Palace, Ephesus Tours

By Sultan Abdulaziz by French architect has been used numerous items made ​​of gold. The first belongs to the Dolmabahce clock tower and mosque had. Dolmabahce palace by the sea which was very nice decorated with a wide variety of flowers and AGC made ​​of merde in unique garden features a water fountain. Istanbul is the most beautiful place I had a great view of the sea and bıosphorus, from every point seems to Istanbul on the Bosphorus. With a magnificent architectural work of art. Dolmabahce palace consists of many rooms and each room has a different color pattern design furniture is made from the room is very nice, especially the blue. Dolbahc palace walls, along with handwritten calligraphy of handmade oil paintings and handmade clocks are. Place had a reception hall, and here's the large living room and a very important ritual ceremonies, celebrations, entertainment and festivals are held here. Oada accept a very large hand-woven carpets made ​​of silk and there is a very large baroque chandeliers. Finally, bosphorus palace is very nice, and they are sequentially Star and Feria palace. Feria sultan palace harem, where her family has lived and women.
Leeann Murphy
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago

Dolmabahçe Palace

