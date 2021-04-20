District Six Museum 25A Buitenkant St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa

Photo by Raffaele Meucci/age fotostok More info Mon - Sat 9am - 4pm

District Six Museum District Six was originally a mixed community of freed slaves, merchants, artisans, laborers, and immigrants. Marginalization and forced removal of the residents began early in the last century and, in 1966, the neighborhood was declared a white area. By 1982, more than 60,000 people had been relocated to a barren spot aptly known as the Cape Flats, and their houses in District Six were flattened by bulldozers. An agreement about what to do with the land that was District Six has yet to be reached, and those who were forcibly evicted are still awaiting a fair settlement.



Established in 1994, the District Six Museum preserves memories of the area through photographs, traffic signs, and videos, and also focuses on forced removals in general. A large map of the district covers the floor of the museum and includes former residents' handwritten notes about where they once lived.