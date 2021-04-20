Diana Restaurant Paseo de la Reforma 439, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo More info Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm

Exceptional Hotel Dining On the one hand, in a city with as many top-shelf restaurants as the Mexican capital, it seems silly to privilege a hotel restaurant among those you should definitely patronize.



On the other hand, the food at Diana, the restaurant in the St. Regis, is really that good. The spacious restaurant is comfortable and welcoming, and the kitchen specializes in contemporary Mexican cuisine, with most dishes drawing almost exclusively on local ingredients.



The restaurant is named for the huntress Diana, who stands atop a fountain on Avenida Reforma, bow drawn. Either before or after your meal, spring for a nightcap at the hotel's King Cole Bar, which has a terrace offering a direct view of Diana.



