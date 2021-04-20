Desierto de Atacama

Discovering the Atacama

San Pedro de Atacama, located in Northern Chile, is a city composed of clay buildings and dirt streets waiting hungrily for the next group of tourists. The city is made up of mainly natives who survive off of the land and tourism. Despite the high number of tourists year round, San Pedro has a very primitive feel to it. In this small community, you learn to live in simplicity; put away the cell phones and computers and enjoy the beautiful scenery and the unique people around you. The Atacama Desert, which is the driest in the world, provides visitors with an endless list of adventure; from sand boarding to star Gazing, from bike trips to bus tours – There is something for everyone. Top places to visit include Valle de la Luna (a lunar valley with sand dunes and unearthly rock formations), El Tatio Geysers (14,200 feet above sea level with over 80 active geysers), and Laguna Cejar (a blue lake with high levels of salt and lithium allowing visitors to float effortlessly on the surface). A bus tour will get the job done, but if you truly want to explore and experience the Atacama, I suggest a bike trip through the desert. You won’t miss the giant green tree whose home is right in the middle of a desolate, cracked, and dry desert floor.