Guatín

Guatin, San Pedro de Atacama, Región de Antofagasta, Chile
Trek Along a Rapid River Canyon in the Desert San Pedro de Atacama Chile

Trek Along a Rapid River Canyon in the Desert

The confluence of two rivers takes place in Guatín where one hails from the warm thermal springs of Puritama, and the other is the Purifica River, whose waters are from the Andes Mountains.

This unique mix of warm thermal spring water and cold clear mountain snowmelt gives rise to the new river which supports the unique ecosystem of the Guatin Canyon. One of the most fun hikes in San Pedro is to trek alongside waterfalls, switching back and forth over large rocks. The canyon is also covered in different cacti like the amazing Candelaria cactus that can grow to be several meters tall.

Photo: Francisco Ramirez (Eat Wine Blog)
By Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert

