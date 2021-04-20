Salar de Tara Ruta 27

Altiplanic Lagoons & Salt Flats A full day of driving and exploration in a 4x4 from San Pedro de Atacama in the Altiplano near the border with Bolivia and Argentina are the highland lagoons of Miscanti and Miñiques, at an altitude of 13,860 feet. The scenery here is awe-inspiring with a palate of extraordinary colors that seem to be painted like a dreamscape encasing the Andes and volcanoes.



Also worth exploration is is the remote Salar de Tara, close to Paso Jama and the Argentine border, with its marvelous rock "statues" (shown in the picture). Of the most famous is the "nuns" of Tara. Pack a picnic and take time to relish the scenery there with views of the Licancabur volcano, bird life, and salt lakes. You cannot help but feel inspired.