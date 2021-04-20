Coffee, Cakes & Confections

Beyond the beautiful salons and delicious pastries, two things set Demel apart: it's history as a bakery of the royal court and its window displays of confectionary art.



The K.u.K. (‘Kaiserlich und Königlich') Royal Court Confectionery Bakery Demel was a favorite of the Empress Sisi, who had Mr. Demel deliver the sweets personally. It's still a symbol of luxury in Vienna in one of the city's high end shopping areas near the Hofburg.



It's sugary window creations began in the 1930s and often depict folk heroes and historical figures.



A simple cafe it is not.



