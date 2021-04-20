Where are you going?
Demel

14 Kohlmarkt
+43 1 5351717
Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm

Austria is known for its coffee, pastries, cakes, and tortes—and Demel is a lovely place to take it all in. It's a two-story cafe and confectionary, decorated with pastel colors on the walls, crystal chandeliers, and little marble-topped tables. Your cafe-au-lait comes in a glass cup and any of their cakes will be the perfect accompaniment.
By Juliette San Fillipo , AFAR Contributor

Zac Steger
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago

Beyond the beautiful salons and delicious pastries, two things set Demel apart: it's history as a bakery of the royal court and its window displays of confectionary art.

The K.u.K. (‘Kaiserlich und Königlich') Royal Court Confectionery Bakery Demel was a favorite of the Empress Sisi, who had Mr. Demel deliver the sweets personally. It's still a symbol of luxury in Vienna in one of the city's high end shopping areas near the Hofburg.

It's sugary window creations began in the 1930s and often depict folk heroes and historical figures.

A simple cafe it is not.

