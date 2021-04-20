Darband Restaurant 879 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y5, Canada

Pondering the Koobideh I love Persian cuisine, but I love art I don't understand even more. Tough to decide which to show you here, but I went with the art. This gentleman does not look nearly as happy as I did after lunch, and I don't know why.



This shouldn't keep you from sinking your teeth into the koobideh, or Iranian minced meat kebab. It was delicious, and had to have been on every plate in the house. The bread served along with my kebab was fresh and light, and the soup was a first for me; it was made with pomegranates and split peas, and was one of the more interesting dishes I've sampled in a good while.



Speaking of the house, it's open 24-hours—fantastic if the city has kept you up late at night.



Please try and get a seat under this painting. Do it for me.